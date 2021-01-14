Twitter India briefly suspends young J&K DSP's account, draws flak

Twitter India on Wednesday briefly suspended the account of a young J&K Police officer “unjustifiably” drawing flak from the top cop’s colleagues and followers on the platform.

Sheikh Aadil, currently posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Traffic Police Department Srinagar, told Greater Kashmir that his account was suspended by the tech giant at around 7 pm last evening “without any provocation”.

“I have not written anything provocative as is evident from my twitter timeline,” the DSP, who is on the micro blogging site by the name @AskSheikhAadil, said.

Aadil has over 16,000 followers on Twitter.

The suspension of his account by Twitter India was not received well by the DSP’s colleagues in the police department and the netizens.

“Wall of kindness rewarded with suspension of account of @AskSheikhAadil. Highly reprehensible,” wrote a user while referring to the DSP’s efforts to popularize the stall of clothes and other essentials for the poor and needy in Srinagar.

“Ridiculous to say the least. @Twitter must revisit this myopia marred move of having suspended the account of a positive influencer of an officer called @AskSheikhAadil,” another netizen remarked.

Following the campaign by his followers, Aadil’s account was restored by around 9:30 pm in the night after intervention by the MHA, he told Greater Kashmir.

The DSP thanked Twitter India for restoring his account.

Thank you @TwitterIndia for having my account restored. Phew! Good sense has finally prevailed; otherwise my well wishers had left no stone unturned to have me tied in the league of Donald Trump,” he tweeted.

Aadil said he also received a call from a top official at Twitter India expressing the company’s apologies for the “indeliberate” suspension of his account.