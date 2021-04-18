Latest News, World
IANS
San Francisco,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 11:22 AM

Twitter suffers partial outage, users unable to send DMs

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said.
[Image for representational purpose only] source: PublicDomainPictures
[Image for representational purpose only] source: PublicDomainPictures

Twitter went down in the US and the micro-blogging platform said it was working on to fix an issue with its servers.

Twitter users, especially on the east coast of the US, reported problems with page loading and were unable to send tweets and direct messages (DMs).

“Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon,” the company said in a tweet late on Saturday (India time).

“We know that parts of Twitter still aren’t working for some of you. We’re fixing an issue with our servers to get things back to normal soon. Thanks for sticking with us,” it further informed.

Downdetector, a website that monitors app outages, showed a massive spike in problems. Nearly 40,000 users reported issues with the platform.

Twitter’s API status website posted a message that its data team was investigating “a possible system irregularity currently affecting all Twitter API v2 endpoints”.

Late last month, Twitter users in various countries experienced problems like slow app loading and were unable to send DMs.

The crash impacted the website, along with both Twitter’s iPhone and and Android apps in the US, the UK, China and other parts of the world.

