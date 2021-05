Social media giant Twitter on Tuesday afternoon suspended the official handle of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Reasons for the suspension were not immediately given.

The suspension came shortly after the handle ‘Office of LG J&K’ put a video of Sinha urging people to strictly abide by the COVID-19 SOPs to contain the pandemic.

When accessed, the handle shows ‘Account Suspended’ with a message ‘Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules.’