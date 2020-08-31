Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Uri ,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 3:35 PM

Two AK-47 rifles, ammunition recovered from Uri in north Kashmir

Police and the army have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Dudran forest area of Boniyar Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

A police officer told news agency GNS that two Ak-47 rifles along with as many magazines, 74 AK rounds, a pistol with 38 rounds, 10 hand grenades, two wireless sets and a pouch were recovered. The grenades, the officer said, have been destroyed.

He said that a case (FIR no 59/2020) under section 7/25 IA ACT has been registered at police station Boniyar and further investigation has been taken up.

