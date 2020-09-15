Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Awantipora ,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 12:48 PM

Two Al-Badr militant associates held with 6 lakh INR in Awantipora: Police

Case F.I.R number 55/2020 under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Act has been registered in Police Station Khrew.
GK Web Desk
Awantipora ,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 12:48 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two associates of militant outfit Al- Badr in Awantipora tehsil of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that two militant associates were held at Ladhoo crossing while the duo was heading to Khrew from Shopian on a two-wheeler.

Trending News

Hakeem Yaseen condemns 'assault' on photojournalists

File Pic

Issue domicile, income certificates on priority: CS tells officials

Representational pic

Body of man killed at LoC retrieved: Police

DHSK orders resumption of all surgeries in non-COVID hospitals

A police official identified them as Rayees-ul-Hassan resident of Gadikhal Awantipora and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir resident of Dadsara Awantipora.

Incriminating material of proscribed outfit Al-Badr has been recovered from their possession, said the spokesman, according to news agency GNS.

He said the two-wheeler, bearing registration number JK01AC- 4035, used for the commission of crime has also been seized.

Latest News
Representational Pic

1590 new cases, 18 deaths in J&K

Representational Pic

Testing tripled, more cases traced in September: Govt

GMC Anantnag gets ICMR nod for RT-PCR testing

DHSK orders resumption of all surgeries in non-COVID hospitals

Case F.I.R number 55/2020 under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Act has been registered in Police Station Khrew . Further investigation is going on, the statement added.

Related News