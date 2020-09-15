Two Al-Badr militant associates held with 6 lakh INR in Awantipora: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two associates of militant outfit Al- Badr in Awantipora tehsil of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that two militant associates were held at Ladhoo crossing while the duo was heading to Khrew from Shopian on a two-wheeler.

A police official identified them as Rayees-ul-Hassan resident of Gadikhal Awantipora and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir resident of Dadsara Awantipora.

Incriminating material of proscribed outfit Al-Badr has been recovered from their possession, said the spokesman, according to news agency GNS.

He said the two-wheeler, bearing registration number JK01AC- 4035, used for the commission of crime has also been seized.

Case F.I.R number 55/2020 under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Act has been registered in Police Station Khrew . Further investigation is going on, the statement added.