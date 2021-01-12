Two army porters injured after slipping from hill in north Kashmir's Uri

Two army porters were injured after they fell off a hill in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, news agency GNS reported.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the porters slipped from the hill when they were carrying some material uphill at a forward post of the army in Nawarunda village.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Ramzan Poswal (21) son of Mohammad Ashraf Poswal and Mohammad Rameez Poswal (17) son of Mohammad Ashraf Poswal.

Both of them were shifted to sub-district- hospital (SDH) Uri for treatment, they said. However, the duo was shifted to GMC Baramulla for specialized treatment, they said.