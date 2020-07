Two soldiers were injured in a landmine blast in Noweshra area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

They said at 0800 hours, Sepoy SK Minjur Rehman (55) of Engineering Regiment and Sepoy Updhay Parshad Rajindera of 24 MLI sustained blast injuries while on duty in forward area of Kalal in Nowshera area.

“SK Minjur Rehman was airlifted to army hospital Udhampur while Updhay Parshad to Army hospital Rajouri,” a police officer told GNS.