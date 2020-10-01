Two army soldiers killed, four wounded in cross-border firing in north Kashmir

Two army soldiers were killed and four others wounded in cross-LoC firing in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers (were killed) and four soldiers were injured who are being evacuated,” Srinagar-based defense spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

“Befitting response is being given,” the spokesman added.

A soldier was killed and another injured in a similar incident in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir last night.