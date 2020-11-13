Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 5:06 PM

Two army soldiers killed, three wounded in Gurez cross-LoC shelling

The injured have been airlifted to Srinagar base hospital for advanced treatment.
Representational Photo
Schools close to LoC in Rajouri shut after shelling

Two army soldiers were killed and three others wounded in cross-LoC shelling in Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

Official sources based in Gurez valley told Greater Kashmir that five army personnel suffered splinter injuries in shelling from across the Line of Control.

However, two among them succumbed, they said. The slain were identified as Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshra from Nagpur Maharashtra and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramachandra from Kolhapur.

A senior army officer in Gurez also confirmed that two army personnel were killed in the cross-LoC shelling.

The injured soldiers were identified as Kale Navnath Pandurang from Satara, having splinter injuries in the neck, Sepoy Khade Uddhav Ashok with splinter injuries in head, abdomen and right wrist and Kirte Yogesh Nagesh having splinter injuries in shin bone and right leg. The sources said that their injuries are not fatal.

The sources said the injured have been airlifted to Srinagar base hospital for advanced treatment.

Earlier, at least five civilians were injured in cross-border shelling in the Gurez sector. The officials identified all the injured as residents of Bagtore village located along the Line of control where the shelling is going on.

