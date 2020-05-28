Two booked for posting obscene content on social media: Police

Police on Thursday booked two persons for allegedly posting obscene pictures of a woman on social media in Khrew area of Awantipora, a spokesman said.

“Police took cognizance on a complaint received by PS Khrew from the family of a female that some miscreants have uploaded her obscene pictures on social media which poses intimidation to her modesty (sic),” he said, in a statement.

Acting swiftly, he added, the police arrested two individuals, identified as Yaqoob Ahmad Khanday and Mohd Qasim Ahanger, both residents of Wuyan area of Khrew. “They have been shifted to Police Station Khrew where they remain in custody,” said the spokesman.

Case FIR Number 25/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Khrew and investigation has been initiated.