Two security forces’ personnel deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Tarkundi area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir were injured in an explosion on Wednesday.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that an explosion, suspected to be an anti-personnel landmine, took place at a forward location in the Tarkundi area today morning.

A BSF man and an army sepoy got injured in the explosion. They were shifted to a local health unit for treatment,” said a source.