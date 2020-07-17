Two boys drown in Dadi canal in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Two boys drowned in Dadi canal in Khiram area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

A senior police official told news agency GNS said that as soon as information about the incident was received, a police party was rushed to the spot.

With the help of locals, the team retrieved both the minors who were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The victims have been identified as Abrar and Waseem, both aged 12. “They were from Bakerwal community,” the official added.