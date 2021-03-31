Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 4:00 PM

Two Budgam schools closed for five days after teacher, 2 students test COVID-19 positive

Authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have ordered closure of two government schools for five days each after a teacher and two students tested positive for COVID-19 at the institutions, Greater Kashmir has learnt.

As per Chief Education Officer Budgam, the teacher tested positive for the virus at a higher secondary school in the district during a mass testing drive of students and teachers at the institution.

At another high school in Chadoora education zone of the district, the swab samples of two students tested during a mass sampling of 50 students at the institution on Friday, too have returned COVID-19 positive, SDM Chadoora, Prince Hamid told Greater Kashmir.

Both the schools have been closed for five days starting Thursday following directions by the district administration in a bid to contain the virus chain.

Several schools have been closed in Kashmir valley in recent weeks following contraction of COVID-19 by teachers and students amid a spike in infections in the valley lately.

The surge in COVID-19 cases at educational institutions has particularly sent parents into a tizzy as most of the schools are allegedly not following the required SOPs including mask wearing and social distancing.

