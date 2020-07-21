Two burglars make abortive bid to loot bank in Kupwara

Two burglars were on Tuesday afternoon apprehended by the police as they attempted to loot Grameen bank in Natnussa area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Brandishing toy guns, two persons, identified as Ashiq Ahmad son of Mohammad Ahsan Wani and Javid Ahmad son of Abdul Rahim Wani, residents of Kulangam area of Handwara, entered a Grameen Bank branch at Natnussa today afternoon.

However, the alert officials, as per reports, caught hold of the duo and snatched toy guns from them.

A police official confirming the incident told news agency GNS that the duo has been taken into custody and necessary action as warranted by law will be initiated against them.