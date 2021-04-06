Health, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 6:03 PM

Two butchers among six shopkeepers test COVID-19 positive in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Following the development, the shops have been sealed even as a mass sampling of their contacts has been initiated.
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 6:03 PM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk
File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk

At least six shopkeepers, two among them butchers tested COVID-19 positive in Bandipora town of north Kashmir on Tuesday.

Following the development, the shops have been sealed even as a mass sampling of their contacts has been initiated.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: J&K govt suspends indoor sports activities

Representational Photo

Five injured in gas cylinder blast in downtown Srinagar

Representational Image

PDP's DDC member resigns from party in north Kashmir's Bandipora

File photo/ GK

Weather to remain erratic in J&K till Wednesday afternoon

The shopkeepers returned positive during a mass sampling and vaccination drives currently being held across Bandipora, an official told Greater Kashmir.

Block Medical officer, Bandipora confirmed that six shopkeepers have tested positive which include two meat sellers.

Already reported by Greater Kashmir, the vaccination sites in the north Kashmir district have been tripled across the district to vaccinate as much eligible population as possible in a bid to contain the disease spread.

Tagged in ,
Related News