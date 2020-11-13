Two children among seven injured in cross-LoC shelling in J&K's Poonch

Seven persons, including two children, were injured as the armies of India and Pakistan traded fire and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

A police official said that the Pakistan army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation at 1:40 pm along the LoC in Sawjiyan sector of Mandi tehsil of the district by firing with guns and mortars.

He said the Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violation.

Medical Officer Sawjiyan, Dr Ali Muhammad said that three injured, including two children and a woman, were brought to the hospital for treatment.

He said while the children were stable, the condition of the woman was serious. “She was referred to sub-district hospital Mandi for treatment,” he said.

The injured were identified as Mohd Rashid (5), Mohd Touseef (8) and Hajira Begum (55).

Two porters working with the Border Security Force and two more civilians were also injured in cross-border shelling.