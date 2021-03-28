Two civilians injured in grenade blast in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Two civilians were injured after a grenade lobbed at the security forces by suspected militants missed the target and exploded on a road in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the militants hurled a grenade at 96BN CRPF bunker in Sangam Chowk.

However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. In this incident, two passersby received minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, they said.