Two policemen killed in Baghat militant attack

Suspected militants on Friday fired upon a police party in Baghat Barzulla area of the region’s main city Srinagar, leaving two cops dead.

A police official said that two policemen received bullet wounds in the attack and were shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital for treatment.

Officials said that one among the policemen, Sohail Ahmad, died at SMHS where he was admitted after shifted there in critical condition.

#BarzullaTerrorAttackUpdate: Both the injured #policemen namely SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam attained #martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the #martyrs and standby their families at this crucial juncture. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/dP9jJrFPCd— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 19, 2021

Confirming it, medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Nazir Chowdhary told news agency GNS that Sohail Ahmad had suffered grave injuries and succumbed at the hospital.

Meanwhile, another policeman also succumbed to the wounds Identified as Mohammad Yusuf, the cop died at Police hospital here.