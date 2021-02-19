Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 4:01 PM

Two policemen killed in Baghat militant attack

The area was cordoned off after the attack
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 4:01 PM
Meanwhile the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. GK Photo
Meanwhile the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. GK Photo

Suspected militants on Friday fired upon a police party in Baghat Barzulla area of the region’s main city Srinagar, leaving two cops dead.

A police official said that two policemen received bullet wounds in the attack and were shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital for treatment. 

Trending News

Anantnag college students demand daily offline classes instead of once-a-week class

Representational Photo

Bootlegger arrested in Sopore, drug peddler booked under PSA in Ganderbal: Police

Greater Kashmir

Lack of parking slots trouble Shopian residents

Hasty decision on school reopening can prove fatal: JKCSF

Officials said that one among the policemen, Sohail Ahmad, died at SMHS where he was admitted after shifted there in critical condition. 

Confirming it, medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Nazir Chowdhary told news agency GNS that Sohail Ahmad had suffered grave injuries and succumbed at the hospital. 

Meanwhile, another policeman also succumbed to the wounds Identified as Mohammad Yusuf, the cop died at Police hospital here.

Tagged in ,
Related News