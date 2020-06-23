Two COVID-19 patients die in J&K, overall tally now 87

Two COVID-19 patients died in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 87, officials said on Tuesday.

An 85-year-old man, from Kulgam district of south Kashmir, was suffering from heart block and hypertension. He died at S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital, they said.

A 58-year-old woman from Srinagar district’s Natipora area died late last night at Chest Diseases Hospital, the officials said.

She was suffering from pneumonia, diabetes and hypertension, they said.

With these, the number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the union territory has risen to 87.