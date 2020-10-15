Two days after her release, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits her father's grave at Bijbehara

Two days after her release, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited her father’s grave in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara town. She was accompanied by several party leaders.

A senior police official told news agency Kashmir Indepth News Service (KINS) that adequate security arrangements were made in the area in view of recent attacks in south Kashmir.

Mehbooba has been visiting her father’s grave on his death anniversary every year. However, she could not visit this year due to her detention in view of Centre’s August 5 move.

Mehbooba was released from detention after 14 months on Tuesday evening.

On January 7 this year, Mehbooba’s daughter also wanted to visit her grandfather’s grave but was denied permission by the authorities.

On Wednesday, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah along with his son Omar Abdullah met Mehbooba at her residence a day after her release.

Farooq has convened a meeting at his residence at 4 pm today for chalking out the future course of action on ‘Gupkar Declaration’. Mehbooba will also be attending the meeting.