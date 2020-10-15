Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 1:03 PM

Two days after her release, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits her father's grave at Bijbehara

Mehbooba was released from detention after 14 months on Tuesday evening.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 1:03 PM
File Photo / GK
File Photo / GK

Two days after her release, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited her father’s grave in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara town. She was accompanied by several party leaders.

A senior police official told news agency Kashmir Indepth News Service (KINS) that adequate security arrangements were made in the area in view of recent attacks in south Kashmir.

Trending News
GK Photo

Gupkar Declaration: All-party meeting begins at Farooq Abdullah's residence

GK Photo

Kashmiri artisans to set up store on Flipkart marketplace as e-commerce giant signs MoU with J&K govt

GK Photo

Nitin Gadkari initiates first blasting of all-weather Zojila Tunnel between Srinagar and Leh

Mehbooba has been visiting her father’s grave on his death anniversary every year. However, she could not visit this year due to her detention in view of Centre’s August 5 move.

Mehbooba was released from detention after 14 months on Tuesday evening.

On January 7 this year, Mehbooba’s daughter also wanted to visit her grandfather’s grave but was denied permission by the authorities.

Latest News
GK Photo

Gupkar Declaration: All-party meeting begins at Farooq Abdullah's residence

Representational Image

Secretariat employees to undergo rapid antigen testing, says government

Representational Photo

CCTV footage from Hathras hospital 'lost'

GK Photo

Kashmiri artisans to set up store on Flipkart marketplace as e-commerce giant signs MoU with J&K govt

On Wednesday, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah along with his son Omar Abdullah met Mehbooba at her residence a day after her release.

Farooq has convened a meeting at his residence at 4 pm today for chalking out the future course of action on ‘Gupkar Declaration’. Mehbooba will also be attending the meeting.

Tagged in ,
Related News