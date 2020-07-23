Two dead after vehicle carrying bovines rolls into deep gorge in Ramban

Two persons died after their vehicle met with an accident and rolled into a deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

An official said that a pick-up truck carrying bovines skidded off the road near Digdool today morning and plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of both the occupants.

He said the police and the local volunteers launched a rescue operation and managed to retrieve the bodies of the duo.

The official identified the deceased as Irshad Ahmad Kohli son of Mohammad Shafi Kohli resident of Omo Verinag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Manzoor Ahmad (26), son of Jamal Din R/o Bali nallaha Udhampur.

He said the vehicle was loaded with around ten bovines and that all of them died in the mishap.