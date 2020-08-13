Two dead, as many injured in Pampore car accident

Two persons died and as many were injured in a car accident in Pampore area of Pulwama district on Thursday.

Reports said the accident took place when the car came under a dumper vehicle at Galander on the National Highway.

Two occupants of the car died while two others were injured in the mishap, said SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem.

One of the deceased was reportedly identified as Raja Ahmad s/o Jameel Ahmad R/O 240 Kansar in Reasi district of Jammu. The identity of the second deceased was not immediately known.

The injured were identified as Rafakat Ahmad Chachi (25), S/O Bashir Ahmad chachi R/o Dangerpora Noorpora Awantipora and Mashooq Ahmad Khanday, s/o Mohd Ramzan R/O Tazipora Mohammadpora Kulgam.