Two dead, four injured in Kishtwar road accident

Two persons died and four others were injured in a road accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A police official told news agency GNS that a vehicle (registration number JK 17 8952) on the way from Thathri (Doda) towards Dundni rolled down near Machipall in which six persons were injured.

Two among the injured succumbed later, he said. He identified the deceased as Uttam Singh (28) and Sunil Kumar (30), both residents of Nageni Balgram.

The injured, identified as Daleep (26), Chander (29), Bachan Singh (25) and Indra Devi (22), all residents of Nageni Balgram, were shifted to GMC Doda.

Station House Officer Kishtwar, Ajiaz Wani confirmed the death of the two persons and injuries to four persons.