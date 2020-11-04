Two dead in car accident in Nashri tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Two persons died in a car accident inside Nashri Tunnel in Srinagar-Jammu National Highway late Tuesday.

Reports said a car bearing registration number JK14A/ 9978 was on way to Ramban from Udhampur when it crashed into gate no 16 inside the Chennani – Nashri Tunnel.

Two persons died on the spot and one got serious injures, said an official, adding that the injured was shifted to SDH Chenani.

He identified the deceased as Bittu Sharma (40) son of Hens Raj R/O Kriya Maitra Ramban Age and Sudesh Pandit (28) son of Kaka Ram R/O Sana Batote.

The injured was identified as Ganesh Gotam (20) son of Suram Chand R/O Kriya Maitra Ramban.