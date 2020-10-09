Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 2:11 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Udhampur

A police party stopped a vehicle, which was on its way from Udhampur to Ramnagar
 Police have arrested two alleged narcotics smugglers and recovered heroin from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

A police party stopped a vehicle, which was on its way from Udhampur to Ramnagar, for checking at Rounddomail, they said.

During search, 180 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from two persons, the officials said, adding they were identified as narcotics smugglers Akash and Ravi Sharma of Udhampur.

They both were arrested a case was registered at Udhampur police station in this regard, the officials said.

