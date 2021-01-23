Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 12:50 PM

Two drug peddlers held with narcotic substances in J-K

"A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway," police said.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 12:50 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with narcotic substances in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Maroof (23), a resident of Dabbi village, was arrested by a joint team of police and Army with 800 grams of heroin in Basooni village of Mendhar area, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said.

Trending News

Admin issues advisory for highway commuters

Kupwara upper reaches still cut-off

The woman suffered heart attack minutes after the dead body of her brother Abdul Samad Khanday (65) reached home in Shallabugh today evening. [Image fore representational purpose only]

Woman dies of heart attack in Ganderbal after hearing about her brother's death at Srinagar hospital

Dr Javed Ahmad conducted proceedings of the lecture while Dr Parvez Ahmad delivered a vote of thanks.

KU organises Professor Majid Husain Memorial Lecture

The possibility that the consignment was smuggled in from across the Line of Control (LoC) cannot be ruled out, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, Angral said.

In the second incident, 50 kg of poppy straw was seized from a Punjab-bound vehicle during checking at Ramkot in Billawar area of Kathua district, a police spokesperson said.

Latest News

American national in Pakistan hunts highest-rated rare Astoremarkhor

'Immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients may evolve to fight variants'

File Photo/ GK

Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched today

Representational Pic

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in pet reported in South Korea

The driver of the vehicle, Parbhat Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, was arrested. He has been booked under the NDPS Act, he said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News