Two Ganderbal youth prevented from joining militancy: Police

Police in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Saturday said that two youth were prevented from joining militancy and handed over to their parents after counselling.

“Based on credible input about joining of two youths in militancy ranks, Ganderbal Police on the basis of technical inputs immediately swung into action and apprehended both the youths of Wussan area of Ganderbal from Downtown area of Srinagar,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

Preliminary investigation reveals that both the persons had developed a tendency to join militant ranks.

“The arrested youths were properly counselled by Ganderbal police, psychiatrist and other experts in presence of their parents and were later on handed over to their parents with the advice to keep an eye on their daily activities,” read the statement.