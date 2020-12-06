Two girls from PaK held along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Two girls from Pakistan-administered-Kashmir (PaK) were held along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district on Sunday, the army said.

“Army troops deployed on LoC in Sarla battalion area of Poonch district near Chakan Da Bagh noticed intrusion of two girls to this side of border and were detained immediately,” said an army source.

“The duo seem to be the residents of Pakistan Administrated Kashmir (PaK) and have been handed over to police,” the source said, adding that their identities are yet to be ascertained.

A police official said that the army informed them about the incident. “Both the girls are being brought to the police station where they will be questioned,” the official said.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said that details of both the detained girls shall be clear only after an investigation