Latest News, Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 12:22 PM

Two girls from PaK held along LoC in J&K's Poonch

A police official said that the army informed them about the incident.
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 12:22 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Two girls from Pakistan-administered-Kashmir (PaK) were held along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district on Sunday, the army said.

“Army troops deployed on LoC in Sarla battalion area of Poonch district near Chakan Da Bagh noticed intrusion of two girls to this side of border and were detained immediately,” said an army source.

Trending News

People in Kupwara brave cold to vote for redressing their grievances

Baseer Khan reviews working of Culture Department

Shun confrontation mode against protesting farmers: NC to Centre

Representational Photo

Police seize 75 kgs of poppy straw in Pulwama

“The duo seem to be the residents of Pakistan Administrated Kashmir (PaK) and have been handed over to police,” the source said, adding that their identities are yet to be ascertained.

A police official said that the army informed them about the incident. “Both the girls are being brought to the police station where they will be questioned,” the official said.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said that details of both the detained girls shall be clear only after an investigation

Tagged in , ,
Related News