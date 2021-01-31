Two hand grenades, LeT posters recovered in Budgam village, two held: Police

Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered a cache of ammunition and posters of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant outfit from a village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Station House Officer (SHO) Beerwah, Athar Samad said that two hand grenades, four detonators, 25 live rounds and ten posters of LeT militant group were recovered during searches at the house of Muhammad Yousuf Dar in Chewdara village of the district.

“There was nothing written on these posters,” Athar told Greater Kashmir.

He said that Dar and his ‘associate’, whom he identified as Abdul Majid Mir, son of Assadullah of Chewdara, were arrested after the recovery was made.

A case under FIR number 11/2021 under sections 7/25, 13, 18, 23 of ULAP Act was registered at police station Beerwah.