Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 6:10 PM

Two hardcore criminals arrested in Jammu

The accused are involved in several cases of attempt to murder, criminal trespass and assaults
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 6:10 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Police on Wednesday arrested two hardcore criminals wanted in several cases in the R S Pura border belt of Jammu district, officials said.

A police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused, identified as Arun Choudhary alias ‘Abbu’ of Khour Bhai (R S Pura) and Munish Kumar Sharma alias ‘Dau’ of Kirpind, they said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

The accused are involved in several cases of attempt to murder, criminal trespass, assault and others which are registered in Miran sahib, Arnia and Vijaypur police stations in Jammu and Samba districts, the officials said.

Tagged in
Related News