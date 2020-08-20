Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 9:07 AM

Two held for kidnapping of Punjab resident in Jammu

Police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping a Punjab resident from a hotel in Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

Sunny Gill from Punjab’s Ludhiana told police that he was staying at Hotel Ramada in Jammu when he was kidnapped by Balbir Singh, owner of Bawa Tour and Travels, and his associates at gunpoint last Thursday.

The officials said Sunny was kept at a house of Balbir Singh in Amar Colony of the Gol Gujral area. He was told to pay Rs 10 lakh or face dire consequences, they added.

The accused allegedly extorted Rs 50,000 from Sunny, who managed to escape from there and informed police.

A police team conducted raids and arrested the accused, Balbir Singh and Gurdeep Singh, they added. Police have also recovered the car used in the crime, a revolver, live cartridges and Rs 50,000 extorted from the victim, the officials.

