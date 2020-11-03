Two held for sexual assault on Kulgam girl, says police; warns action against those spreading rumours on social media

Police have arrested two persons for sexually assaulting a girl in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, even as it warned of stringent action against those spreading baseless news on social media.

A police spokesman said that a large number of people staged a protest in Ponewa area of Kulgam following rumours that the victim girl (name withheld) has died.

He said the news is totally baseless and it is clarified that the said girl is alive and is under treatment at SKIMS Srinagar.

“Action has been taken against kidnappers identified as Aadil Ahmad Dar and Waseem Rehman Dar, both residents of Ashmuji Kulgam who tried to assault her sexually and outraged her modesty,” said the spokesman.

Both the accused, he said, were arrested within three hours after a complaint was received by Kulgam police.

In this connection, a case vide FIR No. 116/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Devsar and chargesheet of the case will be produced before honourable court within stipulated time.

“It is pertinent to mention that unfortunately, on social media platforms some miscreants are spreading sensitive updates regarding the matter that could emerge as a great threat to peace and order,” he said.

Police have requested the general public to make use of social media platforms in a careful and positive manner.

The spokesman warned that the mischievous people who attempt to instigate the public by spreading baseless rumours and fake news having potential to disturb peace will be dealt strictly under law.