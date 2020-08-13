Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 10:36 AM

Two hideouts of LeT militant outfit busted in Awantipora: Police

The recoveries include 1918 AK rounds, two hand grenades, UBGL thrower, 4 UBGL grenades besides ammonium nitrate, gelatin sticks, crude pipe bomb and code sheets.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have busted two hideouts of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A spokesman said that the police, army’s 50 RR and 130 BN CRPF launched a search operation during the last night in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo following a “credible input” about the presence of LeT militants.

“During search in the early morning hours, two hideouts  of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba were busted and destroyed,” he said, adding that incriminating material  and a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition were recovered.

The recoveries include 1918 AK rounds, two hand grenades, UBGL thrower, 4 UBGL grenades besides ammonium nitrate, gelatin sticks, crude pipe bomb and code sheets, said the spokesman.

A Case vide FIR number 106/2020, under sections 18, 20, 23 ULAP, 4 Explosive substance Act, 7/25 Arms Act stands registered at police station Awantipora, he added.

