Two human legs were found in a decomposed state in river Sindh in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday.

While talking to news agency GNS, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said the body parts were found near Tickbagh Nunner this afternoon.

“The body parts seem to be of the same person whose mutilated body was recovered by the police in Sumbal,” he said, adding an investigation is going on.