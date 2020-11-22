Two including a militant held during search operation in south Kashmir's Pulwama: Army

Two persons, including a militant, were held during a search operation in Chatpura village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, army said on Sunday.

In a statement, an army spokesman said that a joint operation was launched late last evening based on intelligence inputs about presence of a person from Handwara, who was actively involved with the militants.

“Cordon was established and (the) person was apprehended,” he said.

He said interrogation on the spot revealed the presence of a militant in a nearby Madrassa.

During further search operation, a militant(name withheld) was apprehended, he said, adding that the joint operation has ended.