Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 10:42 AM

Two including a militant held during search operation in south Kashmir's Pulwama: Army

During further search operation, a militant(name withheld) was apprehended, he said, adding that the joint operation has ended.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 10:42 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two persons, including a militant, were held during a search operation in Chatpura village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, army said on Sunday.

In a statement, an army spokesman said that a joint operation was launched late last evening based on intelligence inputs about presence of a person from Handwara, who was actively involved with the militants.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Old building of Shopian district hospital damaged in fire

Condolences continue to pour in over Muddasir Ali's demise

PDP condoles with Muddasir's family

“Cordon was established and (the) person was apprehended,” he said.

He said interrogation on the spot revealed the presence of a militant in a nearby Madrassa.

During further search operation, a militant(name withheld) was apprehended, he said, adding that the joint operation has ended.

Tagged in ,
Related News