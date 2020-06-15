India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 12:13 PM

Two Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad missing: Sources

The Indian Embassy has taken up the issue with Pakistani authorities.
Two junior officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing on Monday morning, sources said.

The two personnel went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty but did not reach their destination, they said.

They are missing for over two hours, the sources said.

There is no official word on it yet.

The Indian Embassy has taken up the issue with Pakistani authorities.

The incident comes days after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials here on charges of espionage.

