Two injured as ambulance turns turtle in J&K's Ramban

Two persons were injured after the ambulance they were travelling in turned turtle in Gool area of J&K’s Ramban district, officials said on Friday.

“Today at about 0530 hours, an ambulance bearing no PB02Cd/9941 driven by unknown person carrying dead body of one Ali Mohd (81) son of Baaja Gujjar of Deedah who had died in Jammu turned turtle as a result of which two family members of the octogenarian were injured,” said an official.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Gani son of Baaja and his son Shabir Ahmed who were shifted to Gool Hospital.

“Driver along with his co-driver fled from the spot,” a police official told news agency GNS.

He said a case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Police Station Gool.

“The dead body has been handed over to family members for the last rites,” the official said.