Two Jaish militants killed, woman wounded in Anantnag gunfight: Police

Two militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, including a foreigner, were killed while a woman was injured in a shootout in Srigufwara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

A spokesman said that the gunfight broke out after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, 3RR and CRPF in Srigufwara following a “specific” input generated by the Anantnag police.

He said the militants were given an opportunity to surrender, but they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the indiscriminate firing by the militants, one woman received gunshot injuries. She was shifted to hospital for treatment where her condition is stated to be stable, he said.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants affiliated with banned outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

One of the slain militants has been identified as Nasir alias Shahbaz alias Baz Bai,a Pakistan resident, ‘A’ category terrorist, while the identification of the other slain militant is being ascertained.

Arms and ammunition & other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter. Search in the area is in progress, said the spokesman.

Keeping in view the present covid situation, the dead bodies of the slain will be sent to Baramulla for their last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including collection of their DNA, he said.

In case any family claims the slain militant to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification and participation in last rites at Baramulla.

In this connection a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been initiated.