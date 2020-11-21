Two JeM militant associates arrested in south Kashmir's Awantipora: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two Jaish-e-Muhammad militant associates in Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a statement, the police said that it arrested two militant associates of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit from Tral and Pampore areas, reported news agency GNS.

The police, as per the statement, said that the duo was involved in providing shelter, support, logistics as well as helping in transporting arms/ ammunition of the militants in Pampore and Tral areas and passing sensitive information to the militants of outfit JeM.

The arrested duo was identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Wagad Tral and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Chatlam Pampore.

Incriminating material has been recovered from both the arrested persons, said the statement.

A case vide F.I.R number 96/2020 and 90/2020 stands registered against the duo at Police Station Tral and Police Station Pamporeunder relevant sections of the law.