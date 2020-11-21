Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 21, 2020, 11:35 AM

Two JeM militant associates arrested in south Kashmir's Awantipora: Police

Incriminating material has been recovered from both the arrested persons, said the statement.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 21, 2020, 11:35 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two Jaish-e-Muhammad militant associates in Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a statement, the police said that it arrested two militant associates of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit from Tral and Pampore areas, reported news agency GNS.

Trending News
File Photo

Centre sabotaging participation of non-BJP political parties in DDC polls: Mehbooba

Representational Photo

During polls, released militants/OGWs summoned to update profiles: J&K police

Representational Photo

SPO suspended for allegedly taking bribe in north Kashmir's Baramulla

The police, as per the statement, said that the duo was involved in providing shelter, support, logistics as well as helping in transporting arms/ ammunition of the militants in Pampore and Tral areas and passing sensitive information to the militants of outfit JeM.

The arrested duo was identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Wagad Tral and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Chatlam Pampore.

Incriminating material has been recovered from both the arrested persons, said the statement.

Latest News
File Photo

Centre sabotaging participation of non-BJP political parties in DDC polls: Mehbooba

The residents of the area after losing hope in the administration have started to dig bore-wells in their homes/ GK Photo

Daulatabad residents dig borewells to end water woes

Representational Image

Covid antibodies detected up to 3 months after infection: Study

Representational Photo

5 killed after 14 rockets hit Kabul

A case vide F.I.R number 96/2020 and 90/2020 stands registered against the duo at Police Station Tral and Police Station Pamporeunder relevant sections of the law.

Tagged in , ,
Related News