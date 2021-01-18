Two Kashmir-based militant operatives held in Ramban with weapons dropped at border by drone: Police

Police in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday claimed to have busted a militant module by arresting two operatives along with a cache of weapons dropped from a drone from across the border.

“District Police #Ramban jointly with SOG Jammu busted a militant module on today by arresting two valley based #militant operatives and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

As per the initial investigation, the official identified the duo as Umar Ahmed Malik S/O Abdul Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik S/O Mohd Yaseen Malik — both residents of Semthan, Bijbehara, Anantnag.

He said the two were working under a plot hatched by Kashmir-based militant and their Pakistan-based JeM handler Aqib @ Alfa from Budgam. “They clandestinely travelled from Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur, Samba and received Arms and Ammunition dropped with the help of Drones,” said the official.

The recoveries included two AK-74 rifles, a Pistol, 16 grenades, 9 AK magazines, 269 live bullets and two magazines.

“Further investigation of the module is going on,” added the statement.