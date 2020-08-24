Two killed as car falls into gorge in J-K's Reasi

A woman was among two persons killed, while her husband and two minor daughters were injured when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at Daggan top when the driver of the car lost control due to dense fog late Sunday evening while moving from Gool to Judda Arnas, a police official said.

He said the car fell into a 60-feet gorge, resulting in the death of its driver Reyaz Ahmad (24) and Sameena Akhter (28).

Akhter’s husband Mohammad Shakeel and daughters — six-year-old Myra and eight month-old Mehar — were rescued in an injured condition and rushed to hospital, the official said.