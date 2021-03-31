Two LeT associates arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam: Police

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba militant associates in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.



Those arrested were identified as Aquib Ahmad Wani son of Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani resident of Laloo Sheshgari Hyderpora and Aadil Manzoor Mir son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir resident of Nadirgund Humhama.



An official, as per news agency GNS, said the accused were providing logistical support and shelter to militants in their areas.



The duo was in contact with militant commanders from Pakistan via various social media platforms, said the official, adding that even incriminating materials was also recovered from their possession.



It said that a case under FIR number 68/2021 has been registered against the duo at Police Station Budgam.