Two 'LeT militant associates' arrested in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces on Wednesday arrested two alleged associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources told news agency GNS that on a specific input that there was militant activity planned in Baramulla, multiple nakas were laid by Baramulla Police, 52RR and 53 CRPF.

In the afternoon, a white car (registration number JK05C6029), moving in a suspicious manner, was approaching the joint naka at Singhpora Crossing Baramulla and was flagged by the naka party to stop.

The official sources further said that on carrying out the search of the vehicle, two grenades, 100 rounds of AK-47, and two letter pads of the banned militant organisation LeT were recovered.

Two occupants, identified as Aijaz Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Hassan Khan resident of Najibhat Kreeri and Huzaif Firdous son of Firdous Ahmad Bhat resident Choora Sopore, were interrogated.

On preliminary enquiry the accused accepted that they were working as OGWs of the militant outfit Lashkar e Toiba, said the sources.

In this regard, a case was registered under the relevant provisions of law in police station Baramulla and the matter is under further investigation, the official said.