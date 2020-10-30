Two LeT militant associates held in north Kashmir's Handwara: Police

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant associates in north Kashmir’s Handwara town.

In a statement issued to the news agency GNS, police said that on the basis of specific information regarding the movement of suspicious persons, police along with 21RR and 92 Bn. CRPF established check points at different locations in Handwara and started searching for vehicles and pedestrians.

“During checking at Chinar Park in Handwara two persons riding on a bike bearing Registration number JK09B-1827 tried to run away from spot on seeing the check point but were chased and apprehended by the search party,’ the statement reads.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Liyakat Ahmad Mir son of Ab Ahad Mir and Aqib Rashid Mir son of Ab Rashid Mir, both residents of Hyen Trehgam in Kupwara district.

“On their personnel search arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,” it said.

During questioning it came to fore that the duo are working with LeT militant outfit as associates and have to distribute the arms and ammunition among militants in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

Police have registered a case under FIR number 363/2020 U/s 7/25 I.A.Act., 13, 18, 20 and 38 UA (P) Act at police station Handwara. “Further investigation into the matter is under process,” reads the statement.