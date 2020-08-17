Kashmir, Latest News
Two LeT militants killed in Baramulla gunfight, snatched rifle recovered

Another LeT militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, taking the toll to two, officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar told news agency GNS that the second militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter.

Official sources told GNS that a weapon has also been recovered from one of the slain militants, which they had snatched from the slain cop during the attack at a Naka earlier, in which two CRPF personnel and an SPO were killed.

One of the slain militants has been reportedly identified as Anayatullah of Andergam, Pattan.

