GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 25, 2020, 11:25 PM

Two LeT militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight, searches on: Police

The gunfight broke out last night after a joint team of police, army's 03 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Sirhama.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 25, 2020, 11:25 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Sirhama area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

In a statement on Twitter, a police spokesman said that two militants of LeT outfit were killed in the gunfight that broke out last night.

Trending News

Comm Secy I&C visits Bemina Woollen Mills

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal during a Media Briefing in Srinagar/GK

B2V, Jan Abhiyan missions of equitable dev: Kansal

Ensure quality treatment to injured youth of Sirhama: Apni Party

GK Photo

ASI injured in Sopore road accident

He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, whose identity was not known immediately.

The gunfight broke out last night after a joint team of police, army’s 03 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Sirhama.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Tagged in ,
Related News