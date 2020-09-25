Two LeT militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight, searches on: Police

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Sirhama area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

In a statement on Twitter, a police spokesman said that two militants of LeT outfit were killed in the gunfight that broke out last night.

He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, whose identity was not known immediately.

The gunfight broke out last night after a joint team of police, army’s 03 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Sirhama.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.