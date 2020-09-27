Two LeT militants killed, soldier wounded in Pulwama gunfight

Two Laskhar-i-Toiba militants were killed and an Army soldier injured on Sunday in a gunfight in Samboora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that two militants have been killed in an ongoing operation. However, the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Official sources further said that one Army soldier recieved minor injury in foot and was subsequently was shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment.

A top Police officer told GNS that operation has been suspended for the night due to darkness. However tight cordon has been kept intact around the encounter site.

Operation will resume tomorrow morning at the first light, the officer added.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 50RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Samboora after recieving specific information.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, triggering off an encounter.