Two LeT OGWs held in Pattan, arms and ammunition recovered

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates were arrested in Chandooda village of Pattan area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district late Sunday evening, officials said.

Official sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), two LeT associates were apprehended by a joint team of Army’s 52 RR and police .

The arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession. “A UBGL grenade and 82 AK rounds have been recovered,” said an official.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation taken up.