Two militant associates arrested in south Kashmir's Awantipora: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two militant associates in Khrew area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a statement, the police said that two militant associates were arrested from Awantipora area.

Incriminating material of Hizb-Ul -Mujahdeen and Al-Badr outfits has been recovered from them.

Case F.I.R number 127/2020 of Police Station Awantipora and 56/2020 of Police Station Khrew under relevant sections of law stands registered, the statement read further, reported news agency GNS.