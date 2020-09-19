Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 19, 2020, 2:32 PM

Two militant associates arrested in south Kashmir's Awantipora: Police

Representational Pic
Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two militant associates in Khrew area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a statement, the police said that two militant associates were arrested from Awantipora area.

Incriminating material of Hizb-Ul -Mujahdeen and Al-Badr outfits has been recovered from them.

Case F.I.R number 127/2020 of Police Station Awantipora and 56/2020 of Police Station Khrew under relevant sections of law stands registered, the statement read further, reported news agency GNS.

