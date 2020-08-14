Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 5:33 PM

Two militant associates held in Awantipora: Police

“explosive material recovered”



Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two militant associates affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad and recovered explosive material from their possession.

“Police in Awantipora along with 42 RR and 180 Bn CRPF have arrested 02 militant associates linked to proscribed outfit JeM,” said a spokesman.









He identified the duo as as Reyaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Amirabad Tral and Mohd Umer Tantray resident of Aripal Tral.

“As per the police records, they were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the JeM militants, besides they were also involved in transporting arms/ ammunition to the militants operating in Tral and Awantipora areas,” said the spokesman.

Incriminating material including explosive material has been recovered from them in Tral area, he said.









Accordingly, a case FIR No.72/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated, he added.

